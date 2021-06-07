Sponsored Content
Steinmeier and Van der Bellen Demand European Cohesion
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 6 hours ago; 09:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
At a working meeting in Germany, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discuss European unity and bilateral cooperation with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more below.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (right) and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen (left) met in Germany. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
On his first trip abroad after a Covid-related break of approximately one year, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen, travelled to Germany to meet his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content