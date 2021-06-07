Steinmeier and Van der Bellen Demand European Cohesion

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 6 hours ago; 09:15 ♦ (Vindobona)

At a working meeting in Germany, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discuss European unity and bilateral cooperation with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more below.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (right) and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen (left) met in Germany. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

On his first trip abroad after a Covid-related break of approximately one year, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen, travelled to Germany to meet his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Germany and Austria: "Current Incidents Demand Actions Against Anti-Semitism" (May 21)
Van der Bellen "International Cooperation More Important Than Ever" (April 2)
President Van der Bellen at the Salzburg Festival: "Artists Need All Our Support" (August 24, 2020)
Read More
Frank Walter Steinmeier, EU European Union, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Angela Merkel, Alexander Van der Bellen, Germany
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter