Van der Bellen "International Cooperation More Important Than Ever"
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
A year of Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns, travel restrictions and similar life-changing measures has also impacted the international cooperation for Austria's Federal President Van der Bellen. Despite the circumstances, Van der Bellen tried to "maintain foreign policy contacts" and emphasizes the importance of international cooperation during a pandemic.
Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen (left) has tried to maintain international cooperation, here with German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier (right). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
The past year was characterized by the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite various lockdowns, travel restrictions and other measures, Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has held many talks with other heads of state - by telephone and video.
One of the central, constitutionally enshrined tasks of the Federal President is to represent the Republic to the outside world. …
