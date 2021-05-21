Germany and Austria: "Current Incidents Demand Actions Against Anti-Semitism"

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:30 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler has met with German Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble in Berlin to exchange views on the fight against anti-Semitism. Recent incidents had worried the German and Austrian politicians.

The German Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (right) and Austria's Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler (left) in Berlin. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

German Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner and Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer have welcomed Austria's Minister for European Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler in Berlin. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Berlin - Prague - Vienna: Plan of 4 Hour Rail Connection (May 19)
Schallenberg Meets German-Speaking Foreign Ministers (April 19)
Edtstadler in Berlin: Demand for Unified European Approach Against Pandemic (February 22)
Read More
Wolfgang Schaeuble, Julia Kloeckner, Karoline Edtstadler, Jewish Community, Green Passport, Germany, Anti-Semitism, Andreas Scheuer
Featured
Weekly Briefing: Vaccination for Everyone in Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter