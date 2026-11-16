Europe is ramping up its military capabilities on a historic scale. Against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical crises and Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, defense budgets in the European Union and among NATO partners are rising sharply. But what economic consequences does this historic structural shift have for a traditionally neutral country like Austria? Answers to this question are provided by a recent study by the Institute for Economic Research EcoAustria, published on behalf of the Federal Industry Division of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO).

The figures show that the defense and security sector—understood as a conglomerate of traditional defense contractors and essential dual-use manufacturers—has long been a significant, if often underestimated, component of the domestic economy.

An Underestimated Sector with a Strong Export Focus

According to the EcoAustria study, the direct value added by the security and defense sector in Austria currently amounts to approximately 1.4 billion euros. When upstream domestic supply chains and suppliers are included, the associated value added rises to 2.2 billion euros. The total contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) amounts to approximately 2.5 billion euros, with about 18,400 full-time equivalents (FTEs) directly or indirectly dependent on the sector.

Particularly striking is the concentration on a few key industries: About 55 percent of total value added is attributable to four core sectors. The first core sector is the electronics and optics industry (the most important driver, accounting for about 32 percent of direct production value); the second is vehicle manufacturing (including specialty and combat vehicles); and the third and fourth are mechanical engineering and metal products. Although the Austrian sector is relatively small by international standards, it is characterized by an extreme focus on exports. Many companies achieve export ratios of over 75 percent, as the Austrian Armed Forces’ domestic procurement market remains too small by international standards, despite planned budget increases.

Europe’s Rearmament: The Billion-Euro Potential

The ambitious goals of European nations—such as the NATO-agreed target of 3.5 percent of GDP for core defense and security by 2035—are noticeably driving demand. While EU defense spending averaged around 2.2 percent of GDP in 2025 (Austria remained at around 1.05 percent), achieving the target ratios across the board would raise European defense investment from 134 to around 201 billion euros.

About three-quarters of this additional investment volume will come from the major EU economies—Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. This opens up a massive market opportunity for Austria’s export-oriented companies. According to the corporate survey conducted as part of the study, 29 out of 32 active companies plan to expand their activities in the defense and dual-use sectors. Around 60 percent of the companies expect an additional revenue increase of at least 15 percent if key barriers are removed. This additional revenue potential is estimated to amount to approximately 1 billion euros over the next five years, with an added value effect of an additional 436 million euros. The employment boost is expected to create around 3,800 additional full-time jobs (an increase of about 20 percent).

The Stumbling Blocks: Export Controls, Neutrality, and Section 320 of the Austrian Criminal Code (StGB)

According to EcoAustria, whether this potential can actually be realized depends entirely on the legal and institutional framework. Both in expert discussions and in the business survey, significant hurdles were identified that are increasingly causing Austria to fall behind as a business location.

For 64 percent of the surveyed companies and all experts, the protracted, confusing approval and export control procedures—which are spread across several ministries (BMI, BMLV, BMWET, BMEAI)—represent the greatest obstacle. International competitors from Germany or the Czech Republic often act much more quickly and are pushing Austrian firms out of supply chains. Austria’s interpretation of neutrality—often perceived as strict or restrictive—with regard to private arms and dual-use exports complicates long-term supply commitments to international partners.

The legal uncertainty surrounding Section 320 of the Austrian Criminal Code (StGB) also causes problems. This section imposes severe penalties on the export of munitions to parties involved in armed conflicts, as well as on the financing of such exports. Because the provision is not clearly defined in terms of liability, domestic banks are reluctant to finance investments in the defense industry—a clear competitive disadvantage compared to foreign banks within the EU. In the past, major procurement projects by the Austrian Armed Forces have rarely involved industrial offset agreements or cooperation arrangements, which makes it difficult for domestic small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to gain access to European networks.

Threat of Relocation as a Risk to Resilience

The study issues a stark warning about the consequences: Experts are already reporting a creeping exodus of R&D capabilities and production to other European countries. If domestic companies fall behind, the Austrian Armed Forces face the threat of a dangerous dependence on foreign sources in the medium to long term. However, credible, neutral national defense requires core industrial capabilities and reliable domestic supply chains.

Four Key Recommendations from the Study

To secure Austria’s position and preserve the economic opportunities offered by European security policy, EcoAustria proposes four concrete measures. Export controls should be reformed to significantly accelerate procedures, make them more digital, consolidate responsibilities, and make them more predictable for companies in advance.

The Danish model should be followed for procurement and cooperation. For major contracts awarded by the Austrian Armed Forces, binding industrial cooperation agreements and offset arrangements should be established to pave the way for SMEs to enter European supply chains. A central coordination office or agency modeled after the French system (Direction générale de l’armement) should be established to consolidate defense-related matters and actively support SMEs in programs of the European Defense Agency (EDA) and the European Defense Fund (EDF). Also, the revision of Section 320 of the Austrian Criminal Code (StGB) should clearly limit the liability risk for banks and companies in the case of permissible exports.

The Austrian Defense Lab (ADL): Strategic Visionary and Catalyst

The Austrian Defense Lab (ADL) serves as an independent, nonpartisan think tank for security and defense policy based in Vienna, linking in-depth operational research with practical insights to inform the political debate in Austria. The organization is supported by a compact core team led by founders Dr. Leopold Schmertzing and Benedikt Schmidinger, as well as Senior Fellow Clemens Egger and Junior Researcher Florian Strohmayer. This expertise-driven structure is complemented by a high-caliber Advisory Board that brings together prominent figures from the military, diplomacy, academia, and business—such as former Defense Minister Thomas Starlinger, military analyst Franz-Stefan Gady, and EcoAustria Director Monika Köppl-Turyna.

In terms of content, the ADL builds a direct bridge between legal analyses and the hard economic facts of current studies. For example, in its publication series ADL Agenda 01, the think tank highlighted at an early stage the massive hurdles facing the domestic defense and security industry—in particular, the legal uncertainties surrounding Section 320 of the Criminal Code (StGB), which hinders banks and companies from investing in the defense sector. The EcoAustria study now provides the corresponding economic and statistical evidence.

Through this close integration of personnel and content—symbolized by study director Köppl-Turyna’s role on the ADL’s advisory board—theoretical legal analysis and economic value-added calculations go hand in hand. The Austrian Defence Lab is thus playing a key role in advancing the social and political discussion aimed at ensuring that Austria’s defense capabilities and technological resilience are fit for the future.

Austrian Defence Lab

ECO Austria