Austria's Armed Forces Want Own satellites for Greater Independence

The Austrian Armed Forces aim to decrease their reliance on foreign countries and offer crucial satellite services such as communication, navigation, and satellite imagery independently in the future. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / C.Stadler/Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en)

At the heart of these new space ambitions is the “Austrian Military Space Strategy 2035+,” which provides the framework for a comprehensive modernization of national defense. Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) emphasizes the necessity of this step: "Modern and comprehensive national defense requires independent access to space-based infrastructure. By building its own satellites, Austria will no longer be just a user, but finally also an active designer and provider in orbit."

Two projects, one goal: control and precision

The Austrian Armed Forces' satellite strategy is based on two independent but complementary projects. As reported by the Austrian military magazine “MilitärAktuell,” the European Defense Agency (EDA) has signed a contract with ISISPACE. ISISPACE leads an industrial consortium in which Austria also plays a prominent role. They are primarily involved in the following project.

This remarkable partnership with the Netherlands has given rise to the “LEO2VLEO” (Low Earth Orbit to Very Low Earth Orbit) project. A total of four satellites are planned, three for operational purposes and one as a test object. Their main task: to deliver high-resolution satellite images that are significantly sharper and more detailed than those of conventional systems. This precision is crucial for reconnaissance and planning military operations. The total project volume amounts to around ten million euros, of which Austria is contributing six million.

The second project, BEACONSAT, is a purely Austrian development, which is being realized in cooperation between the Austrian Armed Forces and civilian companies, as reported by “DerKurier.” The satellite specializes in navigation via satellite signals. Its small size makes it particularly secure and resistant to attacks, which increases its strategic importance. The cost of this project is less than one million euros, which underscores the efficiency and innovative strength of the domestic industry.

Independence as a top priority

The driving force behind these projects is the desire for greater independence. The current dependence on satellite services from other countries poses strategic risks. By independently providing the three most important satellite services – communication, navigation, and satellite imagery – the Austrian Armed Forces aim to remedy this weakness. The planned systems have an operating life of three to five years, which is why new satellites must be launched into orbit at regular intervals to ensure a permanent presence in space.

To manage this complex strategy, a dedicated Space Capability Board has been set up to coordinate all space activities. Brigadier Friedrich Teichmann, as the lead coordinator of the research projects, is driving the implementation of the plans forward.

Austria's rise into orbit marks a paradigm shift in national defense. It is a sign that the country is taking on the challenges of the modern security landscape and is prepared to invest in cutting-edge technology to maintain its sovereignty in all dimensions, including in space.

