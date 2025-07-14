Austria's Former Top EU General Brieger Urges Massive Increase in Military Preparedness

For three years, Austrian Robert Brieger coordinated EU defense policy in Brussels and urged the EU and Austria to take defense preparedness more seriously. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / CC BY 2.0

General Brieger, who headed the EU Military Committee from May 2022 to May 2025, and now the former Austrian Chief of Staff Robert Brieger is returning to Vienna and sounding the alarm about the latest developments in an interview with the Austria Press Agency (APA), as reported by NEWS, while emphasizing that the security policy landscape has changed fundamentally since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022. While the EU's Common Security and Defense Policy was originally focused on crisis management outside the Union, it is now primarily concerned with the territorial defense of Europe. “I took office in May 2022, just three months after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, and I immediately noticed that the priorities and expectations of the military and security providers had changed significantly,” says Brieger.

Security comes at a price: an unavoidable investment

The general makes it clear that decades of neglect of military and defense readiness in the West have consequences. The Russian attack on Ukraine was a “wake-up call” that has now led to an increase in defense budgets. But these shortcomings cannot be “made up for in a short period of time.” Brieger calls for a change in awareness in society: “Security has its price. And that price must be paid. Like an insurance policy.”

The image of the Austrian Armed Forces as the primary disaster relief agency must change radically. Although this is a commendable secondary task, it is not the core task of an army. “A technical relief organization could be cheaper,” Brieger says self-critically. As a neutral state, Austria is obliged to make preparations for defense. Now it faces the challenge of turning the reduced Austrian Armed Forces back into an “operational army that is also capable of acting together with international partners.”

Neutrality put to the test

Brieger considers the discussion about Austrian neutrality to be “inevitable.” He makes it clear: “However, if you maintain military neutrality, you have to take more military precautions than a country in a task-sharing alliance.” When asked about Austria's defense budget, which currently stands at one percent of GDP compared to NATO's target of five percent, Brieger is cautious. The five percent requirement is also very high within NATO, as Russia currently spends 8.9 percent of its GDP on defense, albeit at the cost of a “completely inferior standard of living.” Introducing a war economy in Western Europe is not realistic.

Rather, it is important to integrate the European defense industry more closely and to limit the “incredible variety of types.” Brieger points to the EU's clear political intentions to strengthen the defense industrial base, including through a common market for defense equipment and investments of hundreds of billions of euros by 2030, as envisaged in the Draghi report and the Re-Arm Europe program. This would not only serve to support Ukraine, but also to rebuild the EU's own reserves.

Cooperation with NATO is essential, but obstacles remain

Another key issue is future cooperation between the EU and NATO. Former EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius summed it up succinctly: “The EU must provide the money, NATO has the military structure and the operational plans.” A synergistic approach must be found, even if obstacles remain, such as the lack of official provision of confidential NATO capacity targets to the EU, even though 23 EU states are also NATO members. However, the need for Europe to be able to defend itself is undeniable, as the US increasingly sees its main strategic interest in the Indo-Pacific.

War in Ukraine: A threat that goes beyond conventional conflict

General Brieger sees Russia as an “acute threat to Europe” for the foreseeable future. A final analysis of whether Russia could actually carry out this threat will only be possible after the war in Ukraine has ended. However, he warns of the regime's imperial ambitions and the changed perception of threat in the Baltic states compared to Western Europe.

Brieger considers the military end of the war in Ukraine with the complete restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty to be “militarily unrealistic.” He sees no operational or capacity possibilities for a decision in favor of Ukraine, either in Crimea or in eastern Ukraine. According to current analyses, Russia will be able to continue the war for at least another two years. A political solution to the conflict lies primarily in the hands of Washington and Moscow, “hopefully also in Kiev.” Unfortunately, he sees the EU with few seats at the negotiating table.

Brieger emphasizes that Europe is already on the brink of conventional war with Russia, through disinformation, cyberattacks, and the financing of certain groups. European societies must be made more resilient.

Lessons from the conflict: Drones and artificial intelligence are changing the battlefield

From a military perspective, the war in Ukraine has ushered in a fundamental change in combat technology and tactics. The use of drones has intensified immensely, and the arms race in the electronic spectrum is in full swing. “The Ukrainians say there is no point in the EU buying a million drones now, because they will be obsolete in a month,” said Brieger. Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are also playing an increasingly important role. This development is irreversible. For the Austrian Armed Forces, this also means “rethinking combat service.”