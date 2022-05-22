Austrian New Chairman Of the European Union Military Committee
Austrian Chief of General Staff Robert Brieger is the new permanent Chairman of the European Union Military Committee. The European Union Military Committee is the highest military body set up within the Council setting up the Military Committee of the European Union.
Austrian Chief of General Staff Robert Brieger is the new head of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC). General Brieger succeeds Italian General Claudio Graziano. The body, made up of the EU states' chiefs of staff, is responsible for implementing the Common Security and Defense Policy.
As I take charge of the #EU #Military Committee, I look forward to continue building up a true Culture of Defence, with the support of my fellow Chiefs of Defence.— EU Military Committee (@ChairmanEUMC) May 16, 2022
Gen Robert Brieger #EUdefence #Europe #StrategicCompass #EUMS @EU_Commission @EUDefenceAgency @eu_eeas pic.twitter.com/NF9Rrjcp0G
The European Union Military Committee (EUMC) is an advisory body to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Political and Security Committee (PSC).
Our priority is now to fully implement the #StrategicCompass, if we are to uphold our promises in terms of a credible #EU as a global security provider. #EUdefence— EU Military Committee (@ChairmanEUMC) May 16, 2022
The Military Committee also directs EU operations, with operational implementation the responsibility of the European Union Military Staff (EUMS).
Robert Brieger has been chief of staff of the Austrian Armed Forces since July 24, 2018, and entered office as the permanent Chairman of the European Union Military Committee (CEUMC) on 16 May 2022.
He began his military career in 1975 with military service. He attended the Military Academy from 1976 to 1979 and became a company commander in Tank Battalion 33 in 1982. From 1985 to 1988, he completed general staff training.
For twelve years, he was responsible for military strategic leadership as well as planning and preparing the operations of the Austrian Armed Forces at home and abroad in various leadership functions in the Ministry of Defense. In 2001 and 2002, he was commander of the Austrian contingent in Kosovo and from 2011 to 2012, as commander of the EUFOR force in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he led 1,700 soldiers from a total of 25 nations.
Throughout his career, Mr. Brieger has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|November 21st, 1956 in Vienna, Austria
|Education:
|1975
|Graduated from Highschool
|1979
|Graduated from the Austrian Military Academy as Armour Officer Theresian Military Academy Wr. Neustadt, Lower Austria
|Career History:
|1979–81
|Recce platoon leader, Headquarters Battalion 3, Mautern, Lower Austria
|1982–85
|Signal Officer and Company Commander, Tank Battalion 33, Zwölfaxing, Lower Austria
|1985–88
|General Staff Officers Course, Austrian National Defence Academy in Vienna, Graduate as Captain in the General Staff Service
|1988–91
|Desk Officer, Operations, G3-Section, Army Command in Vienna
|1992–94
|Head, Operational Planning Section, Operations Division, MODt
|1994–95
| Chief of Staff, Mechanized Infantry Brigade 9, Götzendorf, Lower Austria
|1995–02
|Deputy Head, Operations Division, MOD
|2001–02
|Austrian Contingent Commander, KOSOVO
|2002–08
|Head, J3-Branch Joint Command and Control Staff, MOD
|2011–13
|Head, Operational Requirements Directorate, MOD
|2011–12
|Force Commander, EUROPEAN FORCES / Operation EUFOR ALTHEA
|2013
|Head, Logistics Planning and Coordination Division, MOD
|2016
|Head, Logistics Directorate
|2017
|Chief of Staff of the Minister
|2018
|Chief of Defence Staff
|2022
|Chairman of the EU Military Committee
|Rank:
|General of the Austrian Armed Forces and permanent Chairman of the European Union Military Committee
|Family:
|Married, 3 children: Isolde (born 1992), Volker (born 1993) and Ulrich (born 1999)
