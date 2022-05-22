Austrian New Chairman Of the European Union Military Committee

Austrian Chief of General Staff Robert Brieger is the new permanent Chairman of the European Union Military Committee. The European Union Military Committee is the highest military body set up within the Council setting up the Military Committee of the European Union.

Austrian Robert Brieger is the new permanent Chairman of the European Union Military Committee. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / CC BY 2.0

Austrian Chief of General Staff Robert Brieger is the new head of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC). General Brieger succeeds Italian General Claudio Graziano. The body, made up of the EU states' chiefs of staff, is responsible for implementing the Common Security and Defense Policy.

The European Union Military Committee (EUMC) is an advisory body to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Political and Security Committee (PSC).

The Military Committee also directs EU operations, with operational implementation the responsibility of the European Union Military Staff (EUMS).

Robert Brieger has been chief of staff of the Austrian Armed Forces since July 24, 2018, and entered office as the permanent Chairman of the European Union Military Committee (CEUMC) on 16 May 2022.

He began his military career in 1975 with military service. He attended the Military Academy from 1976 to 1979 and became a company commander in Tank Battalion 33 in 1982. From 1985 to 1988, he completed general staff training.

For twelve years, he was responsible for military strategic leadership as well as planning and preparing the operations of the Austrian Armed Forces at home and abroad in various leadership functions in the Ministry of Defense. In 2001 and 2002, he was commander of the Austrian contingent in Kosovo and from 2011 to 2012, as commander of the EUFOR force in Bosnia and Herzegovina, he led 1,700 soldiers from a total of 25 nations.

Throughout his career, Mr. Brieger has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Date of Birth: November 21st, 1956 in Vienna, Austria
Education:
1975
 Graduated from Highschool
1979
 Graduated from the Austrian Military Academy as Armour Officer Theresian Military Academy Wr. Neustadt, Lower Austria
Career History:
1979–81 Recce platoon leader, Headquarters Battalion 3, Mautern, Lower Austria
1982–85 Signal Officer and Company Commander, Tank Battalion 33, Zwölfaxing, Lower Austria
1985–88 General Staff Officers Course, Austrian National Defence Academy in Vienna, Graduate as Captain in the General Staff Service
1988–91 Desk Officer, Operations, G3-Section, Army Command in Vienna
1992–94 Head, Operational Planning Section, Operations Division, MODt
1994–95 Chief of Staff, Mechanized Infantry Brigade 9, Götzendorf, Lower Austria
1995–02 Deputy Head, Operations Division, MOD
2001–02 Austrian Contingent Commander, KOSOVO
2002–08 Head, J3-Branch Joint Command and Control Staff, MOD
2011–13 Head, Operational Requirements Directorate, MOD
2011–12 Force Commander, EUROPEAN FORCES / Operation EUFOR ALTHEA
2013 Head, Logistics Planning and Coordination Division, MOD
2016 Head, Logistics Directorate
2017 Chief of Staff of the Minister
2018 Chief of Defence Staff
2022 Chairman of the EU Military Committee
Rank: General of the Austrian Armed Forces and permanent Chairman of the European Union Military Committee
Family: Married, 3 children: Isolde (born 1992), Volker (born 1993) and Ulrich (born 1999)

