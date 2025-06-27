OSCE Annual Security Review Conference 2025 Calls for Cooperation and European Security

This year's ASRC was particularly significant as it coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe and the signing of the Helsinki Final Act in 1975 – a milestone that highlighted shared commitments to peace, security, and cooperation. The Helsinki Final Act established fundamental principles such as sovereign equality, non-use of force, inviolability of borders, territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, the right of peoples to self-determination, and cooperation between states.

Strong words on the current situation

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, emphasized the volatile security situation in the OSCE area. "We are living in a time of intense geopolitical confrontation. Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine violates the UN Charter and the Helsinki Principles. This war fundamentally undermines the security order in Europe," Minister Valtonen said. She reaffirmed Finland's unconditional support for Ukraine and its defense of the European security order. Valtonen emphasized that the Finnish Presidency in 2025 will strengthen the resilience of OSCE states and prepare the organization for future challenges, with support for Ukraine always at the center. Finland will also chair the Forum for Security Cooperation later this year to deepen discussions on key issues such as resilience and women, peace, and security.

OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu emphasized in his opening speech the need for cooperation and dialogue, as security cannot be guaranteed by military deterrence alone. “The breaking of fundamental norms and principles is the greatest challenge we face today. This must not become the new normal,” the Secretary-General warned. He highlighted the role of the ASRC as a pillar of the politico-military dimension of security, an important forum for exchange on security issues in the current international environment.

Challenges and the unique role of the OSCE

Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, including violations of international law and disregard for OSCE principles, was strongly condemned by various speakers. Representatives such as Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya and Finland's Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy Outi Holopainen also contributed to the opening session.

Despite the enormous challenges facing the OSCE, such as the lack of consensus among member states, budgetary issues, and the filling of leadership positions, its importance as a unique forum for dialogue and a platform for cooperation on crisis prevention, management, and resolution remains undeniable. The OSCE provides an important space where all participating States—including the parties to the conflict—can come together and discuss Euro-Atlantic security issues that go beyond Ukraine, such as arms control.

The ASRC conclusions will emphasize the need to uphold the principles and commitments of the OSCE, promote dialogue, and strengthen cooperation to ensure a stable and secure future for the entire OSCE area. Another important event related to the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act is the “Helsinki+50 Conference,” which will take place on July 31, 2025, at Finlandia Hall in Helsinki and will honor the legacy of 1975 while highlighting the future role of the OSCE.

