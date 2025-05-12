Sponsored Content
Spain Ends Chairmanship of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation: Focus on Dialogue and Rule of Law
Spain ended its chairmanship under the most difficult of circumstances. When Spain took over the chairmanship of the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in January, the security situation in Europe was more tense than ever. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has now been raging for more than three years, trust between states is crumbling, military threats are increasing, and many international forums appear paralysed.
Chairperson Cristóbal Valdés, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Spain to the OSCE at the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC). / Picture: © OSCE / ID 588909, (CC BY-ND 4.0)
Yet, over these four months, Spain achieved something that may seem unspectacular at first glance—but is of significant political importance: It kept the dialogue alive. Spain maintained communication channels, fostered diplomatic understanding, and reaffirmed a commitment to international law and multilateral norms. A feat not to be underestimated in times of international…
or Log In
Fast News Search