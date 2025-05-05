OSCE Conference in Vienna: Joint Strategies for Climate Security and Resilience

The OSCE, the world's largest regional security organization, is focusing on climate resilience and other global challenges in its 50th year of existence. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The aim of the conference was to address the security challenges of climate change with a holistic, cross-sectoral and multilateral approach. In the face of increasing extreme weather events, global energy crises and geopolitical instability, the OSCE emphasized the importance of common strategies to strengthen resilience - especially in the context of energy security, biodiversity…