OSCE Conference in Vienna: Joint Strategies for Climate Security and Resilience

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: May 5, 2025; 22:13 ♦ (Vindobona)

Under the motto “Resilient Together in a Changing Climate”, over 140 representatives from the 57 OSCE participating States, partner countries, international organizations, and civil society gathered in Vienna. The event was organized as part of Finland's OSCE Chairmanship 2025 and was dedicated to strengthening resilience to the security challenges posed by climate change.

The OSCE, the world's largest regional security organization, is focusing on climate resilience and other global challenges in its 50th year of existence. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The aim of the conference was to address the security challenges of climate change with a holistic, cross-sectoral and multilateral approach. In the face of increasing extreme weather events, global energy crises and geopolitical instability, the OSCE emphasized the importance of common strategies to strengthen resilience - especially in the context of energy security, biodiversity…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Backs Multilateralism and Calls for Strengthening of International Cooperation in Vienna (April 17)
OSCE Secretary General Emphasizes Central Role of the Organization for Europe's Security at Antalya Diplomacy Forum (April 17)
Voices from Vienna Against Republika Srpska Leaders Amid Constitutional Crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina (April 9)
Read More
Vesa Haekkinen, Ukraine, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Russo-Ukrainian War, Roman Andarak, EEAS - European External Action Service, EU European Union, Finland, Kerstin Stendahl, Delegation of the European Union to the International Organisations in Vienna, Climate Crisis, Climate Change, Bakyt Dzhusupov
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter