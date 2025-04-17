OSCE Secretary General Emphasizes Central Role of the Organization for Europe's Security at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

In the context of increasing geopolitical tensions and growing uncertainties in Europe, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is positioning itself as an indispensable pillar for peace, stability, and diplomatic dialogue. OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu emphasized this central role during his participation in this year's Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), which took place under the motto “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World”.

A forum for dialogue in a fragmented world

Since its inception, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, organized by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has become an important meeting place for international decision-makers, academics, business leaders, and civil society representatives. This year, hundreds of high-level participants from over 100 countries gathered once again to discuss ways to revitalize multilateral diplomacy and address global challenges.

Amid this platform, Secretary General Sinirlioğlu called for a return to the principles of cooperative multilateralism that have been enshrined in the OSCE's mandate for decades. The organization unites a comprehensive concept of security that combines politico-military security, economic cooperation, human rights, and the rule of law in a unique way.

“Especially in times of increasing polarization and fragmented world orders, the OSCE is more important than ever as a platform for dialogue and confidence-building,” Sinirlioğlu emphasized in his keynote speech.

Meetings with high-ranking decision-makers

During the forum, the Secretary-General met with numerous foreign ministers and high-ranking representatives of international organizations. There was a particular focus on talks with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, whose country will assume the OSCE Chairmanship in 2026. Other bilateral meetings took place with the foreign ministers of Georgia (Maka Botchorishvili), North Macedonia (Timcho Mucunski), Montenegro (Ervin Ibrahimović), and the British Minister for Europe Stephen Doughty, among others.

One particularly sensitive topic was the meeting with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. The role of the OSCE in supporting peace initiatives and reconstruction measures in the war-torn country was discussed. Sinirlioğlu also addressed the ongoing detention of three OSCE staff members - Vadym Golda, Maksym Petrov, and Dmytro Shabanov - who have been held in the non-government-controlled area of eastern Ukraine since April 2022. The OSCE is calling for their immediate release.

Strengthening multilateral networks

In addition to the bilateral talks, Sinirlioğlu also used the forum to deepen cooperation with other multilateral institutions. Among others, he met with:

Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (UNDPPA),

Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative of the Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC),

Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),

Jagan Chapagain, Secretary General of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC),

Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

These talks underscored the OSCE's commitment to developing common responses to challenges such as climate change, migration, cyber security, and armed conflict in a comprehensive network of global actors.

The OSCE in transition: challenges and opportunities

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, the OSCE has been confronted with fundamental challenges. Russia, as one of the 57 participating states, is increasingly blocking decisions based on the organization's consensus principle. At the same time, many missions, including the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine, have been suspended or terminated.

Despite these difficulties, the OSCE is endeavoring to maintain its relevance. Secretary General Sinirlioğlu, who took office in July 2024, has set himself the goal of restoring trust among the participating states and expanding the organization's scope for action. One focus here is on innovative formats for confidence-building and the greater involvement of civil society and young people.

Swiss chairmanship in 2026

Many observers are hoping that Switzerland's upcoming chairmanship in 2026 will give the organization new impetus. Switzerland, known for its neutrality and diplomacy, could make a constructive contribution to revitalizing the OSCE - particularly by mediating between Eastern and Western member states.

