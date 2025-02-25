OSCE Secretary General Reaffirms Support for Ukraine During Kyiv Visit

OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu recently concluded a two-day visit to Kyiv, where he engaged in discussions with Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, and other officials. The visit reinforced the OSCE’s commitment to supporting efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Calling the conflict "an open wound in the heart of Europe," Sinirlioğlu highlighted the devastating humanitarian impact, noting the loss of millions of lives, mass displacement, and widespread destruction of infrastructure. “Every day, civilians continue to pay a terrible price in this war. It must end now,” he stated.

Emphasizing that Ukraine remains a top priority for the OSCE, the Secretary General expressed confidence in the organization’s ability to play a constructive role in the peace process. “The OSCE has the tools, the experience, and the expertise to make a difference in the days ahead,” he noted.

In addition to addressing the broader conflict, Sinirlioğlu raised concerns over the prolonged detention of three OSCE officials – Vadym Golda, Maksym Petrov, and Dmytro Shabanov – who have been held in Donetsk and Luhansk for over 1,000 days. He vowed to intensify diplomatic efforts to secure their release.

“I will leave no stone unturned to bring them home to their families and loved ones,” he assured. The visit underscored the OSCE’s ongoing support for Ukraine as it navigates complex security and humanitarian challenges.

