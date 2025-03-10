Progress and Deadlocks: 63rd Round of the Geneva International Discussions

The 63rd round of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) took place at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, by the six-point agreement of August 12, 2008. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Mourad Ben Abdallah, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

The Geneva Discussions are the only international forum that facilitates dialogue between Georgia, Russia, and representatives from Abkhazia and South Ossetia. They were established following the 2008 Caucasus War to promote a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The negotiations are based on the six-point agreement of August 12, 2008, brokered by the EU, and the subsequent implementation measures of September 8, 2008.

The co-chairs of the talks – Cihan Sultanoğlu (UN Representative to the Geneva Discussions), Christoph Späti (OSCE Chairperson’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus), and Magdalena Grono (EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia) – praised the participants for their commitment and highlighted the importance of this format amid rising geopolitical tensions. “Given the current situation, it is all the more crucial that the GID process delivers tangible results to improve the lives of people in the region,” they stated in a joint communiqué.

Security Issues at the Center of Discussions

The negotiations were structured into two working groups. The first focused on the security situation in the region. Participants reviewed the current conditions and debated the implementation of key provisions of the six-point agreement. A particular focus was placed on the non-use of force and the establishment of international security arrangements.

While all sides acknowledged the urgency of stabilizing the region, there were ongoing disagreements on how security guarantees should be implemented. Georgia continues to advocate for greater international involvement, while Russia insists that security matters should be resolved primarily through bilateral negotiations.

Humanitarian Issues and Contentious Topics

The second working group addressed humanitarian issues, including border crossings, documentation, freedom of movement, economic livelihoods, missing persons, and education. However, the talks faced a disruption when some participants walked out, preventing discussions on the sensitive issue of the return of internally displaced persons and refugees. The co-chairs expressed their regret over this incident and urged all parties to address all agenda items comprehensively in future rounds.

Hope for More Constructive Talks in June

Despite the challenges, the participants agreed to continue the dialogue. The next round of negotiations is scheduled to take place in Geneva in June 2025. The international community remains hopeful that unresolved issues will be tackled more constructively in the coming discussions.

The Geneva International Discussions remain one of the few platforms where Russia and Georgia engage in direct negotiations. However, whether these talks can lead to a sustainable solution in the long run depends largely on the willingness of all parties to compromise and work toward common ground.

