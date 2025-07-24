Austria Cconsiders Participation in Peace Mission in Ukraine after End of War

“When peace prevails, when a decision has been made about which mission will be carried out and by whom, then we will assess how we can best contribute,” the minister said on Wednesday on ORF Radio Ö1, as reported by VOL.AT . She emphasized that Austria had never ruled out considering participation in such a mission. However, Austrian soldiers will not be deployed as long as the war in Ukraine continues. Tanner explained that soldiers from neutral Austria would not be sent to a country at war, as this would be “unthinkable” and “constitutionally impossible”. Austria is “militarily neutral”. Nevertheless, Austria makes “very significant contributions within the framework of the EU's common security and defense policy”. Over the past 50 to 60 years, hundreds of thousands of Austrian soldiers have participated in peacekeeping missions abroad.

The minister made it clear that any Austrian participation would depend on the exact conditions of the mission, including the mandate, the possible areas of deployment, and whether Austrian expertise is needed at, as reported by EuroMaidan Press. She also confirmed that Austria is not currently involved in preliminary talks on a potential “coalition of the willing” launched by the UK and France to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine. This coalition, which includes 31 countries, plans to send up to 50,000 troops, but only after a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Tanner rejected criticism from Brussels that Austria was hiding behind its neutrality. She pointed to the approximately 1,200 Austrian soldiers deployed in international operations – a “fairly high” number compared to countries such as Germany. Austria also provides financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine.

In the context of national defense, Austria is working on the “Development Plan 2032+” to strengthen its military capabilities. This plan focuses on modernizing barracks infrastructure, improving mobility on land, at sea, and in the air, especially with air defense missiles, and equipping soldiers. Defense spending is set to rise to 1.17 percent of GDP by 2025 and to 1.25 percent the following year, with a long-term target of two percent of GDP by 2032. Despite these efforts, surveys show that only 25 percent of Austrians would be willing to defend their country with weapons, a figure that Tanner would like to improve.

Austrian MoD