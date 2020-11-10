French Secretary of State for Europe Beaune Meets Austrian Counterpart

Clément Beaune, the French Secretary of State for Europe, visited Minister for European Affairs Edtstadler to discuss closer cooperations in the fight against terrorism. Both politicians agreed on intensifying developments against radical Islam and other forms of terrorism, also on an European level.

French Secretary of State for Europe Beaune (left) and his Austrian counterpart Edtstadler (right) met in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

"One week after the terrible terrorist attack in Vienna, the meeting with my French colleague Clément Beaune is more than just a symbol. France has often been the victim of Islamist terrorist attacks, Austria had to go through this painful experience on Monday last week," said European Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler on the occasion of a working meeting with French European State Secretary Clément Beaune. …

