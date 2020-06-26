Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna Committed to Fixing Failings Exposed by COVID-19

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: June 26, 2020; 19:02 ♦ (Vindobona)

On the occasion of the commemoration of the signing of the UN Charter 75 years ago, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ms Ghada Waly, praised Austria's reasonable approach to the COVID-19 situation and presented the new UN Action Plan for COVID.

The Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ms Ghada Waly, praised Austria's approach to the COVID-19 situation and presented the new UN Action Plan for COVID. / Picture: © UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe

Remarks at the Special Event to commemorate the signing of the UN Charter in Vienna on 26 June 2020.

"Es ist mir eine Ehre, Sie zum fünf-und-siebzigsten Jahrestag der UN-Charta in der UNO-City zu begrüssen.

Willkommen, Herr Minister. Vielen Dank, dass Sie bei uns sind.

We celebrate today not only the UN's own anniversary, but 65 years of Austria in the UN, and 60 years of Austria's contribution of troops to UN peacekeeping missions.

As I welcome you on your first visit to UNOV/UNODC, I would like to commend Austria's unwavering commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and to multilateralism.

I also wish to congratulate the Austrian government on the wise management of the COVID-19 situation, and applaud the solidarity and discipline of the people of Austria. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna Committed to Fixing Failings Exposed by COVID-19 (June 26)
United Nations Charter Day: "75 Years After Its Foundation, We Need the UN More Than Ever." (June 26)
New Corona Virus Case at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) (June 25)
Read More
Antonio Guterres, Catherine De Bolle, Floriana Sipala, Angela Me, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Alexander Schallenberg, UNODC United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Drugs, UN United Nations, World Drug Report, Ghada Fathi Waly, Amira Elfadil, Adam Namm, Niyom Termsrisuk, Jamie Bridge, Alexis Goosdeel, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, Peter Launsky Tieffenthal
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - June 3, 2020
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
Coronavirus in Lower Austria: Update
See latest Vindobona Newsletter