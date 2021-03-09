Sponsored Content
Crisis in Yemen: "Humanitarian Aid is Vital for Survival"
Sponsored Content
In order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the Austrian government has decided to provide EUR 3 million for the malnourished and diseased people from Yemen. The funds will be provided to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is currently working in Yemen to better the situation for the Yemeni population.
In recent years, the civil war in Yemen led the country into a humanitarian crisis. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / fahd sadi / CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)
In view of the catastrophic situation in Yemen, the Austrian government has decided to provide EUR 3 million from the Foreign Disaster Fund to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is working on the ground.
"Yemen is currently going through one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world. 80 percent of the population needs humanitarian protection and assistance. By providing EUR …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Helps: Covid-19 Accelerates Global Crises (December 15, 2020)
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: Schallenberg Ensures Contribution (October 16, 2020)
War in Yemen: 1 Million Euro for UNICEF (September 12, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content