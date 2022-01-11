Sponsored Content
Crisis in Lebanon - Austria's 180 Men Help Counter Hezbollah
Foreign Minister Schallenberg is in Lebanon for a working visit to discuss the ongoing crisis the country is facing. Read more about Schallenberg's visit and how Austria plans to help Lebanon.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "If current developments continue, Lebanon could at some point go from a state with a terrorist organization to a terrorist organization with a state." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / US Army, Public domain
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is in Lebanon for a three-day working visit.
In addition to meetings with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament President Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a working meeting with Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Schallenberg is visiting the Austrian UN Blue Helmets contingent and Austrian development cooperation projects. …
