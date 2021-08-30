Covid Booster Vaccinations Start Plus More Vaccination Buses
Lower Austria has announced that it will begin administering COVID-19 booster shots for elderly and risk patients in nursing homes and clinics, an additional three vaccination buses will stop in various communities throughout Lower Austria, and the testing strategy is being expanded to include PCR-test vending machines.
Lower Austria’s Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf and Regional Councilor Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig announced, “Around 73 percent of all Lower Austrians aged twelve and over have already been vaccinated, and more are added every day. Almost 900,000 vaccinations were administered in our 20 blue-yellow vaccination centers, with a similar number administered by general practitioners.”
Over 90,000 appointments with over 400 general practitioners are permanently available. Additionally, three vaccination buses are on the road across Lower Austria.
Vaccination Buses
Pernkopf and Königsberger-Ludwig highlight the use of the buses, “We bring the vaccination to the people. Our buses have already stopped in more than 40 communities, and 5,484 people have received their vaccinations there so far. We see that these low-threshold services are very well received. That is why we have decided to increase these services in the next few weeks and send three additional vaccination buses across the country and to the people. In addition, the vaccination buses will be on the road throughout Lower Austria for longer, at least until October.”
The buses are heading for those communities that have so far shown a below-average vaccination rate. In addition, many communities are also actively requesting a vaccination stop. One can find all vaccination bus dates at www.impfung.at
Booster Vaccinations
It was also decided that the first booster vaccinations will begin soon. “We will start with the third shot with the elderly and risk patients in the nursing homes and clinics, who will be vaccinated there beginning next week. For all people 65 and over and people with previous illnesses or health risks, the refresher will be available from mid-September,” say Pernkopf and Königsberger-Ludwig.
The booster vaccinations should be given for these groups of people, as well as for all those who have previously been vaccinated with the vaccine from AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson, six to nine months after the full immunization. For all other people 18 and over, the booster vaccination is currently planned for nine to twelve months after full immunization.
“The booster vaccinations should take place primarily in the doctor's offices, but we will also have our vaccination buses. If necessary, we can set up vaccination centers again,” explain Pernkopf and Königsberger-Ludwig.
Testing Expansion
The testing strategy is also going to be expanded. “A total of 14.4 million tests have already been carried out in Lower Austria. Currently, around 200 pharmacies perform PCR tests. This offer will be expanded in the future by 25 PCR gargle testing machines throughout Lower Austria,” explain the two politicians. Königsberger-Ludwig elaborated, “At the vending machines, you will receive a test that you can then administer directly on-site or at home and then return to the vending machine. One gets the result afterward by SMS.”
Patient advocate Gerald Bachinger also calls on people to get vaccinated, “There has long been enough vaccine available, the registration system is well established, and the offers are also wide-ranging and low-threshold. The fact that capacities are now being increased even further is an important step.”