Latest Corona Update: The Austrian Green Passport - What Is It For?
The Green Passport is now being used by many people to provide proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test for COVID-19 in Austria and throughout the EU. Learn more about what the "Green Passport" is and what it is used for.
Recently, Austria has started using the so-called “Green Passport.” However, many people are still asking just what exactly the Green Passport is, and what it is used for.
What is it?
The Green Passport is a term used for the verifiable proof of what Austria calls the “3Gs”: a COVID-19 vaccination, previous infection and recovery from the virus, or a negative test result. In all EU member states these come in the form of EU Digital COVID Certificates, which have been implemented in Austria as test certificates, recovery certificates and vaccination certificates. Each of these certificates comes with an EU-compliant QR code. This provides the proof of one of the 3Gs mentioned above and is, therefore, an entry ticket for a pub or restaurant, a cinema, a gym, or any other place that requires such proof. The certificates are accepted both as digital copies and physical copies.
Advantages
The Green Passport offers a simple way to provide proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test result for COVID-19. These certificates allow for ease of entry into places that require such proof, and they also provide for easier and safer travel within the EU. In addition to the benefits to individuals, the Green Passport provides the collective benefit of helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Getting the Green Passport with Handy-Signatur or Citizen Card
The EU Digital COVID Certificates that make up the Green Pass can be saved on electronic devices (e.g. smartphones). These certificates can be requested on gesundheit.gv.at after logging in with a Handy-Signatur or citizen card.
Getting the Green Passport without Handy-Signatur or Citizen Card
Austria has also provided ways for those who do not have a Handy-Signatur or citizen card to gain access to their Green Passport certificates. With “Homecare,” the City of Vienna offers a central service for 3G certificates. Anyone who has already been tested in a test street in Vienna uses Homecare and has access to it with their 12-digit PIN. After getting a test, recovering from the virus, or getting vaccinated, one can gain access to a certificate in this central service with the 12-digit pin.
Additionally, it is possible to get physical copies of the certificates from various authorities, including doctors or pharmacies, selected test streets, some municipalities or district administration, ELGA Ombudsman, and customer service points of the ÖGK (Austrian Health Insurance Company).
App
To help manage all the various digital certificates that are available as part of the Green Passport system, a “Green Passport” app was created. The app allows one to upload and easily access any of their digital certificates and QR codes and can be downloaded from the various digital app stores on smartphones.
Austrian Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection