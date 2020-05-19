COVID-19 Drug Made in Austria

PeopleEntrepreneurs ♦ Published: May 19, 2020; 19:40 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austrian biotech company Apeiron Biologics AG, which is currently working on a drug to treat the coronavirus, announces financing round for the further development of the COVID-19 drug APN01.

APN01 Mode of Action / Picture: © APEIRON BIOLOGICS AG

Apeiron Biologics AG will complete a capital increase to finance the further development of APN01 for the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients as well as the development of immuno-oncology projects. …

Erste Group, Life Sciences Industry, Peter Llewellyn-Davies, Vienna Business Agency, Financial Industry, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, VIG Vienna Insurance Group, COVID-19, Apeiron Biologics AG, Josef Penninger, FFG, Elisabeth Stadler, AWS, Sciences, Medical Care, Pharmaceutical Industry
