Austria Becomes Self-sufficient in the Supply of Mouth and Nose Masks
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: May 19, 2020; 17:54 ♦ (Vindobona)
Hygiene Austria LP GmbH, founded only 4 weeks ago by a cooperation of Lenzing AG and Palmers Textil AG with the aim of producing and selling protective masks for the domestic and European market, was made known to a wider public today by the visit of Federal Chancellor Kurz and Minister of Labour Christine Aschbacher, and two weeks ago by the visit of Federal Minister Margarete Schramböck.
Mouth and nose masks production in Wiener Neudorf. Sebastian Kurz: "At the European level we will have to discuss how we can become self-sufficient in key industries of the medical and pharmaceutical industry." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
"I am very pleased that we in Austria, through the establishment of Hygiene Austria, are able to guarantee the supply of mouth and nose masks …
