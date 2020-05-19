Austria Becomes Self-sufficient in the Supply of Mouth and Nose Masks

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: May 19, 2020; 17:54 ♦ (Vindobona)

Hygiene Austria LP GmbH, founded only 4 weeks ago by a cooperation of Lenzing AG and Palmers Textil AG with the aim of producing and selling protective masks for the domestic and European market, was made known to a wider public today by the visit of Federal Chancellor Kurz and Minister of Labour Christine Aschbacher, and two weeks ago by the visit of Federal Minister Margarete Schramböck.

Mouth and nose masks production in Wiener Neudorf. Sebastian Kurz: "At the European level we will have to discuss how we can become self-sufficient in key industries of the medical and pharmaceutical industry." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

"I am very pleased that we in Austria, through the establishment of Hygiene Austria, are able to guarantee the supply of mouth and nose masks …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Coronavirus in Austria: Update (May 20)
Coronavirus: Vienna Airport Offers Tests to Avoid 14-Day Quarantine in Austria (May 12)
Read More
Hygiene Austria LP GmbH, Palmers, Lenzing, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, Margarete Schramboeck, Christine Aschbacher, Sebastian Kurz, Stefan Doboczky, Jochen Danninger, Medical Care, Pharmaceutical Industry, Johanna Mikl Leitner
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - May 20, 2020
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
See latest Vindobona Newsletter