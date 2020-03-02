Corona Virus: City of Vienna Established Tourist Care Centre

In the case of positively tested patients who do not have the possibility of a suitable home quarantine in the Vienna area (e.g. tourists, trade fair and conference visitors), 58 care places are now available for them.

In the Geriatric Centre - in a similar pavilion to this one - 58 care places are available. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Maclemo / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)

For the care of positively tested patients, the City of Vienna has opened a pavilion of the former geriatric centre "Am Wienerwald".

Infected patients who are not ill enough to be treated in a hospital can be cared for there.

Also people who do not have the possibility of suitable domestic isolation in the Vienna area (e.g. tourists) can be cared for there.

