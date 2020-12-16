Sponsored Content
City of Vienna Supports Aid for Moria
The City of Vienna has agreed on supporting the refugees in Moria and Lesvos with financial aid. EUR 300,000 will be distributed among three non-governmental organizations, which will then provide immediate assistance for those, who currently live under extreme conditions in the refugee camps.
From left to right: Andreas Balog, Executive Director of Samariterbund, Christoph Riedl, Diakonie Austria, Vice Mayor Wiederkehr, Mayor Ludwig and Claus Schwertner, Caritas Vienna at the presentation of the financial aid for Moria and Lesvos. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
The City of Vienna will support Caritas and other NGO's with a total of EUR 300,000 to help people in the refugee camps on the Greek islands, specifically those families and children who have to live in inhumane conditions in Moria or on Lesvos.
This was announced by Mayor Michael Ludwig and Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr. …
