Casinos Austria: Dutchman Erwin van Lambaart Appointed New CEO

The current head of Holland Casino, Erwin van Lambaart (58), will take over from Bettina Glatz-Kremsner the management of the partly state-owned gaming group Casinos Austria AG on April 1, 2022.

Casinos Austria AG: Erwin van Lambaart will take over from Bettina Glatz-Kremsner in April April 2022. / Picture: © CASAG Casinos Austria AG

At an extraordinary Supervisory Board meeting, Erwin van Lambaart, a casino manager with international experience, was appointed as the new CEO of Casinos Austria AG.

Van Lambaart, a Dutch national, is currently CEO of Holland Casino and will join the board on 14 March 2022, taking up the position of General Manager on 1 April 2022.

The appointment of van Lambaart concludes a transparent candidate search which the Supervisory Board conducted in line with international standards in recent months, with the assistance of the renowned HR consultant Spencer Stuart. …

