Casinos Austria Appoints Bettina Glatz-Kremsner as New CEO
Published: April 6, 2019; 17:48 · (Vindobona)
Ms Bettina Glatz-Kremsner succeeds Mr Alexander Labak as Director of the Management Board of Casinos Austria AG.
Bettina Glatz-Kremsner, the new CEO of Casinos Austria / Picture: © CASAG Casinos Austria AG / Photo: Christof Wagner
At the last Supervisory Board meeting of Casinos Austria AG, a new Management Board was appointed.
The long-standing CFO of Casinos Austria, Bettina Glatz-Kremsner (56), will become the new CEO.
She will be supported by the Board Directors Martin Skopek and Peter Sidlo.
