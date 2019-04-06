Casinos Austria Appoints Bettina Glatz-Kremsner as New CEO

Bettina Glatz-Kremsner, the new CEO of Casinos Austria / Picture: © CASAG Casinos Austria AG / Photo: Christof Wagner

At the last Supervisory Board meeting of Casinos Austria AG, a new Management Board was appointed.

The long-standing CFO of Casinos Austria, Bettina Glatz-Kremsner (56), will become the new CEO.

She will be supported by the Board Directors Martin Skopek and Peter Sidlo.

The shareholders' meeting also elected Bettina Glatz-Kremsner as CEO and Martin Skopek as…