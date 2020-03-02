Sponsored Content
Gambling: CEO Neumann Abruptly Left Novomatic
People › Executives ♦ Published: 12 hours ago; 10:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Group has been in the limelight for a year because of a corruption scandal. Official reasons for the departure are "family reasons", but various media are reporting disagreements with Johann Graf, sole shareholder of the two parent companies Novo Invest GmbH (Austria) and NOVO Swiss AG (Switzerland). Ryszard Presch and Johannes Gratzl are jointly taking over his task.
Harald Neumann: Novomatic boss unexpectedly left the company. / Picture: © Novomatic AG
According to information from the magazine "Der Standard", "insiders" suspect a disagreement with Johann Graf, who is "quite upset that his company" has "fallen into disrepute" due to the developments and accusations of the corruption prosecution since last year.
The supervisory board of Novomatic officially stated: "The supervisory board of Novomatic accepted a request from…
