ÖBAG: Dr. Christine Catasta Appointed to the Supervisory Boards of Telekom Austria and OMV
People › Executives ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:28 ♦ (Vindobona)
ÖBAG CEO Dr. Christine Catasta was appointed to the Supervisory Boards of Telekom Austria (A1) and OMV. With her appointment, both companies have strengthened their women's quota, and OMV has reached parity between the number of male and female capital representatives. Read more about Dr. Catasta.
ÖBAG CEO and new member of the Telekom Austria and OMV Supervisory Boards, Dr. Christine Catasta. / Picture: © PwC Austria
Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (ÖBAG) CEO Dr. Christine Catasta was recently elected to the Supervisory Boards of the Telekom Austria Group and OMV.
By adding Dr. Catasta to the boards, both companies have strengthened their diversity and increased their women’s quota. Forty percent of the capital representatives at Telekom Austria are now female, and OMV has now reached parity in the number of male and female capital representatives. …
