Sponsored Content
Vienna Stock Exchange: EVN Replaces Telekom Austria in ATX
Companies › Technology ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The semi-annual review of the Austrian leading index ATX has shown a change in the composition. EVN AG will replace Telekom Austria AG. Furthermore, voestalpine AG is included in the ATX five, which comprises the five largest listed companies, instead of Raiffeisen Bank International AG.
EVN AG replaces Telekom Austria AG in the Austrian Traded Index (ATX), while voestalpine AG is included in the ATX five instead of Raiffeisen Bank International AG. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange
The Index Committee reviewed the composition of the Austrian indices and announced two changes.
On March 22, 2021, EVN AG will move into the Austrian Traded Index ATX instead of Telekom Austria AG. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Stock Exchange: Mayr-Melnhof and BAWAG on the Rise (March 4, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content