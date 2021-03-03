Vienna Stock Exchange: EVN Replaces Telekom Austria in ATX

Published: Yesterday; 10:25

The semi-annual review of the Austrian leading index ATX has shown a change in the composition. EVN AG will replace Telekom Austria AG. Furthermore, voestalpine AG is included in the ATX five, which comprises the five largest listed companies, instead of Raiffeisen Bank International AG.

EVN AG replaces Telekom Austria AG in the Austrian Traded Index (ATX), while voestalpine AG is included in the ATX five instead of Raiffeisen Bank International AG. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange

The Index Committee reviewed the composition of the Austrian indices and announced two changes.

On March 22, 2021, EVN AG will move into the Austrian Traded Index ATX instead of Telekom Austria AG. …

