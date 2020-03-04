Sponsored Content
Vienna Stock Exchange: Mayr-Melnhof and BAWAG on the Rise
Organizations › Other ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 21:54 ♦ (Vindobona)
BAWAG Bank, Austria's fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets, rises to become the fifth-largest listed company on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The cartonboard producer Mayr-Melnhof replaces FACC in the ATX.
The five largest companies on the Vienna Stock Exchange are now: Erste Group, OMV, Verbund, Raiffeisen Bank International and, for the first time, BAWAG. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange
The semi-annual review of the leading Austrian ATX index has again resulted in a change in the composition of the ATX, which will become effective as of Monday, March 23, 2020.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, the world's largest producer of coated recycled cartonboard, will replace the Upper Austrian aircraft component manufacturer FACC AG in the ATX leading index.
Mayr-Melnhof…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content