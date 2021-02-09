Sponsored Content
Vienna Stock Exchange: New Calculation Technology Increases Quality
The Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG) has implemented a new index calculation technology, called "Vienna Index Engine" (VIE). The new software will allow even higher processing speed and stability for indices available on the exchange, which will also benefit more than 140 global financial institutions that rely on the indices of the stock exchange.
The Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG) has a new index calculation technology allowing for even higher processing speed and stability. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange
The Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG) relies on a new index calculation technology and thus further increases the quality of its market infrastructure.
The new "Vienna Index Engine" (VIE) was developed together with the German software and consulting company "msgGillardon AG". …
