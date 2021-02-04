Sponsored Content
Vienna Stock Exchange: Herrmann Joins Boschan and Koblic on the Management Board
People › Executives ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG) has announced that its Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Andrea Herrmann as a third member of the Management Board (CFO).
The Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG) was founded in 1771 by Maria Theresia as one of the first securities exchanges in the world. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange
Andrea Herrmann (56), previously CFO at Western Union International Bank GmbH, will complement the Executive Board as of May 1, 2021, following the retirement of Ludwig Nießen. …
