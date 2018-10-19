Article Tools

Facilitated Stock Exchange Access for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises at the VSE

Published: October 19, 2018; 15:16 · (Vindobona)

As a result of an amendment to the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), as of 21 January 2019 it will again be possible for small and medium-sized enterprises and growth companies registered in Austria in the legal form of a stock corporation (AG) with small free float to gain access to the Vienna Stock Exchange via the newly created market segments "direct market plus" and "direct market".

