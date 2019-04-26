Sponsored
Vienna Stock Exchange - More US Stocks on Offer

Published: Yesterday; 17:10 · (Vindobona)

The global market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange will be expanded with listings of primarily US companies but also stocks from Europe.

The global market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange has been expanded with listings of primarily US companies but also stocks from Europe. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange

The VSE generated a turnover of EUR 750 million for the segment in 2019.

In total, the offering on the global market now consists of more than 620 securities from 26 countries.

With immediate effect, the cosmetics company Estée Lauder, the largest international stock exchange operator Nasdaq, the retail chain Foot Locker, the e-commerce website Etsy, the Internet…

