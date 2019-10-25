Buy Local - Invest Global: How to Invest Your Money on the Vienna Stock Exchange

Vienna Stock Exchange: 30 new entries in the global market segment increase the total offering to 680 securities. / Picture: © Wiener Börse AG / VSE Vienna Stock Exchange

Foreigners resident in Austria who are interested in US equities can now find an expanded offering in the global market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

In addition to the 250 US stocks to date, a further 30 have now been added, including securities from the global financial services provider Bank of New York Mellon, Fidelity National Information Service (software and processing of financial transactions), the largest hotel chains worldwide, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, the rating agency Moody's and one of the largest retailers in the USA, Target.

As a result, more than 680 securities from 26 countries are tradable in the global market segment.

The segment is very well received by foreign and domestic investors - turnover on 23 October was EUR 1.59 billion, an increase of almost 50 % compared with the same period last year.

"A broad investment horizon is enormously important, both in terms of time and content. Under the motto 'buy local - invest global', the 'global market' segment offers access to internationally sought-after securities on the local stock exchange at domestic conditions. We will maintain this course and continuously broaden our offering," says CEO Christoph Boschan.

In the global market segment, three market makers (Baader Bank, Lang & Schwarz and Raiffeisen Centrobank) offer additional liquidity. In continuous trading, they ensure attractive prices between 9:00 and 17:30 hours. Narrow spreads with high volumes enable private investors to execute immediately and at a lower price than abroad.

The Vienna Stock Exchange is expanding the global market segment with the following new international equities.

Name / ISIN

Fidelity National Information Services Inc US31620M1062

VMware Inc US9285634021

Zoetis Inc US98978V1035

Target Corp US87612E1064

General Dynamics Corp US3695501086

Raytheon Co US7551115071

Prologis Inc US74340W1036

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc US5717481023

Intercontinental Exchange Inc US45866F1049

Sherwin-Williams Co US8243481061

Air Products and Chemicals Inc US0091581068

ServiceNow Inc US81762P1021

Exelon Corp US30161N1019

L3Harris Technologies Inc US5024311095

Phillips 66 US7185461040

Las Vegas Sands Corp US5178341070

Kimberly-Clark Corp US4943681035

Edwards Lifesciences Corp US28176E1082

American Electric Power Company Inc US0255371017

MetLife Inc US59156R1086

Bank of New York Mellon Corp US0640581007

Moody's Corp US6153691059

Xcel Energy Inc US98389B1008

IQVIA Holdings Inc US46266C1053

AvalonBay Communities Inc US0534841012

T. Rowe Price Group Inc US74144T1088

Motorola Solutions Inc US6200763075

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc US43300A2033

Lang & Schwarz TradeCenter AG & Co. KG will act as market maker.