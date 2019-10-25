Buy Local - Invest Global: How to Invest Your Money on the Vienna Stock Exchange
Expats in Austria now have access to over 680 internationally sought-after securities from 26 countries at local conditions.
Foreigners resident in Austria who are interested in US equities can now find an expanded offering in the global market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange.
In addition to the 250 US stocks to date, a further 30 have now been added, including securities from the global financial services provider Bank of New York Mellon, Fidelity National Information Service (software and processing of financial transactions), the largest hotel chains worldwide, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, the rating agency Moody's and one of the largest retailers in the USA, Target.
As a result, more than 680 securities from 26 countries are tradable in the global market segment.
The segment is very well received by foreign and domestic investors - turnover on 23 October was EUR 1.59 billion, an increase of almost 50 % compared with the same period last year.
"A broad investment horizon is enormously important, both in terms of time and content. Under the motto 'buy local - invest global', the 'global market' segment offers access to internationally sought-after securities on the local stock exchange at domestic conditions. We will maintain this course and continuously broaden our offering," says CEO Christoph Boschan.
In the global market segment, three market makers (Baader Bank, Lang & Schwarz and Raiffeisen Centrobank) offer additional liquidity. In continuous trading, they ensure attractive prices between 9:00 and 17:30 hours. Narrow spreads with high volumes enable private investors to execute immediately and at a lower price than abroad.
The Vienna Stock Exchange is expanding the global market segment with the following new international equities.
Name / ISIN
Fidelity National Information Services Inc US31620M1062
VMware Inc US9285634021
Zoetis Inc US98978V1035
Target Corp US87612E1064
General Dynamics Corp US3695501086
Raytheon Co US7551115071
Prologis Inc US74340W1036
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc US5717481023
Intercontinental Exchange Inc US45866F1049
Sherwin-Williams Co US8243481061
Air Products and Chemicals Inc US0091581068
ServiceNow Inc US81762P1021
Exelon Corp US30161N1019
L3Harris Technologies Inc US5024311095
Phillips 66 US7185461040
Las Vegas Sands Corp US5178341070
Kimberly-Clark Corp US4943681035
Edwards Lifesciences Corp US28176E1082
American Electric Power Company Inc US0255371017
MetLife Inc US59156R1086
Bank of New York Mellon Corp US0640581007
Moody's Corp US6153691059
Xcel Energy Inc US98389B1008
IQVIA Holdings Inc US46266C1053
AvalonBay Communities Inc US0534841012
T. Rowe Price Group Inc US74144T1088
Motorola Solutions Inc US6200763075
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc US43300A2033
Lang & Schwarz TradeCenter AG & Co. KG will act as market maker.