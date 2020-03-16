Biggest Health Crisis of the Last Decades - Current Legal COVID-19 Measures in Detail
The next four weeks will decide on the health of many, says the Austrian Minister of Health. What legal bans are in force as of today...
New measures for restricting the movement of people and for keeping a minimum distance are in effect immediately.
The next four weeks will decide how to deal with the Corona crisis.
By the end of the week it should become clear how much the measures taken will help to reduce the sharply rising trend of corona diseases.
Today there are 959 confirmed coronavirus diseases nationwide, 8,490 tests have been carried out in Austria so far.
In the past seven days, the incidence of coronavirus diseases in Austria has increased by an average of 36% per day. From yesterday to today by 20% from 800 to 959.
The age distribution of the cases confirmed so far shows that the patients are relatively young on average.
Only 130 patients are older than 64, another 134 between 55 and 64 years, all other patients are younger.
The course of the disease to date is also relatively encouraging: in well over 85% of those affected, the disease is mild and they are in home quarantine, 12 patients are under intensive care, 107 are in hospital treatment.
"I expect to see the effects of the comprehensive measures taken within a week. It is therefore all the more important now to reduce personal social contacts to a minimum! If we reduce our social contacts by a quarter, we can almost halve the risk of infection. Each and every individual must now take responsibility and protect risk groups, such as the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions! Our aim is to achieve a slight gradual flattening of the increase curve. This requires the participation of each and every individual!"
The newly implemented measures, including an ordinance on nationwide movement restrictions in accordance with the COVID 19 Measures Act, a ban on entering the customer area of business premises, are in force as of today.
The new measures in detail:
Movement restrictions and minimum distance (in force for one week from today):
The house or flat may only be left for the following reasons:
- Professional activity
- Procurements to cover the necessary basic needs of daily life (e.g: food shopping, going to the pharmacy or to the cash dispenser, visiting the doctor, medical treatment, therapy, care of animals)
- Care and assistance for persons in need of support.
- Exercise outdoors alone (e.g. running, walking) and with people who live in their own housing association or if a distance of at least 1 metre is ensured between them and other people.
In general, a minimum distance of one metre should be maintained - from public transport to the company.
Entering the customer area of business premises (in force for one week from today):
Entering the customer area of business premises of retail and service companies as well as leisure and sports facilities for the purpose of purchasing goods or services or using leisure and sports facilities is prohibited. Excluded from this are, among others: Pharmacies, food trade, drugstores and drugstore services, sale of medical and sanitary products, health and care services, services for people with disabilities, veterinary services, sale of animal feed, emergency services
Gastronomy (in force for one week from today):
Restaurants will be completely closed from Tuesday. Food supply will be ensured by supermarkets and delivery services.
Landing bans (in force from Wednesday for one week):
Starting tomorrow, travelers from Great Britain, the Netherlands, Russia and Ukraine will no longer be able to enter Austria. Exception: they will be placed in home quarantine for two weeks or have a current health certificate.
Universities (in force from today until 3 April):
Universities and technical colleges no longer offer classroom instruction. Courses will mainly be held via distance learning.
Schools and kindergartens (in force from today until 3 April):
Schools and kindergartens will not be closed. Children for whom there is no other possibility of care will continue to be looked after. The pupils will be given exercises. The teachers will continue to keep in touch with the pupils. "The most effective measures for personal protection against infection with the coronavirus are good hand hygiene, correct coughing etiquette and keeping a minimum distance (approx. 1 to 2 metres)", the Minister concludes.