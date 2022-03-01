Belarusian Dictator Lukashenko May Rule Until 2035
Almost unnoticed in the background of the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has had expanded power confirmed in a referendum. The constitutional amendment is intended to allow him additional terms in office and guarantee him lifelong immunity from prosecution after a possible retirement from politics.
According to the results of a referendum in Belarus, Belarusian President Lukashenko (67) could stand for election two more times and rule until 2035.
As part of the constitutional amendment, Lukashenko also had himself guaranteed immunity from prosecution after his term in office.
According to a statement by the election commission in Minsk, around 65 percent of voters voted in favor of amending the constitution, with a turnout of 79 percent.
The constitutional amendment has also made possible a future permanent stationing of Russian troops and nuclear weapons in the country.
Putin's loyal vassal
In suppressing mass protests following the disputed 2020 reelection of Belarusian strongman Lukashenko, Putin helped him maintain his power.
Lukashenko has therefore placed his fate in Putin's hands and once again pledged support to the Kremlin in the Ukraine war.
Putin is using the territory of Belarus as a deployment area for his forces, which would allegedly attack Ukraine from there. …
or Log In