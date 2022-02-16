Sponsored Content
Austria's Population will Exceed Nine Million this Year
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:26 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's population is nearing nine million and should reach this mark sometime in 2022. Read more about Austria's recent population increase.
Austria's population is expected to reach nine million over the course of 2022. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Max Roser, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
According to a recent study, Austria’s population was 8,979,894 at the beginning of 2022 and should reach nine million sometime this year.
The population at the start of the year was 47,230 (+0.53%) more than at the beginning of 2021.…
