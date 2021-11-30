The Percentage of Austrians Born Abroad Rises from 20% to 27%

The number of Austria's foreign-born population will continue to increase in the future, assuming continued international immigration. / Picture: © Vienna City Administration

Austria's population is growing. The leap over the nine-million mark is imminent.

But Austria is also getting older. Life expectancy has increased massively in recent decades.

However, the Covid 19 pandemic has temporarily slowed down this long-term trend. In 2020, life expectancy has fallen by half a year. …