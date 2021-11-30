The Percentage of Austrians Born Abroad Rises from 20% to 27%

More+More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:51 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria's population is growing and aging. In 2020, actually life expectancy has decreased by half a year. There are more seniors than under-20s. In 2022, the population is expected to reach nine million.

The number of Austria's foreign-born population will continue to increase in the future, assuming continued international immigration. / Picture: © Vienna City Administration

Austria's population is growing. The leap over the nine-million mark is imminent.

But Austria is also getting older. Life expectancy has increased massively in recent decades.

However, the Covid 19 pandemic has temporarily slowed down this long-term trend. In 2020, life expectancy has fallen by half a year. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Statistics Austria, Statistics, Population, Migration, Immigration, Citizenship
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter