The Percentage of Austrians Born Abroad Rises from 20% to 27%
Austria's population is growing and aging. In 2020, actually life expectancy has decreased by half a year. There are more seniors than under-20s. In 2022, the population is expected to reach nine million.
The number of Austria's foreign-born population will continue to increase in the future, assuming continued international immigration. / Picture: © Vienna City Administration
Austria's population is growing. The leap over the nine-million mark is imminent.
But Austria is also getting older. Life expectancy has increased massively in recent decades.
However, the Covid 19 pandemic has temporarily slowed down this long-term trend. In 2020, life expectancy has fallen by half a year. …
