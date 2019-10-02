Austrian-American Hollywood Legend Eric Pleskow Has Died

Deep mourning for Viennale President and Hollywood legend Eric Pleskow. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Manfred Werner / Tsui [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka paid tribute to the great deceased and emphasized that Pleskow belonged to the large number of Austrians who were forced to flee Austria after the Anschluss in 1938.

"The life story of Eric Pleskow reminds us of the human losses associated with the expulsion and murder of hundreds of thousands of dissenters by the Nazi regime, and also of the enormous loss of intellectuality and artistic creativity Austria suffered at that time," said Sobotka.

Eric Pleskow and his parents had to emigrate to the USA in 1939 to escape persecution and murder.

In New York, the 15-year-old soon received an assistant position with a filmmaker who taught him film editing and attended college in the evening.

According to Wikipedia, he was drafted into the U.S. military in 1943 and joined the Counter Intelligence Corps because of his knowledge of foreign languages. After the Second World War Pleskow was transferred to Europe, interrogated in denazification proceedings and was employed as a film expert. According to his memory in 2011, Pleskow was also ordered to film the execution of twelve of the occupying forces for death by hanging for documentary purposes in Landsberg am Lech Prison, where Hitler had written his book Mein Kampf in 1924. As a film officer he was then commissioned to rebuild the Bavaria Studios, although he had never managed a film studio before.

Pleskow remained loyal to the film business afterwards.

He was president of the film production companies United Artists and later Orion Pictures.

From 1951 he was responsible for the distribution of American films in Europe and South Africa at United Artists and began to produce his first films. In 1973 he became president of United Artists. Under him, this film studio won the Oscar for Best Film for three consecutive years: 1975 for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, 1976 for Rocky and 1977 for The City Neurotic.

In 1978 Pleskow left United Artists and founded Orion Pictures, which he led until 1992. The studio's greatest successes under Pleskow's leadership were Amadeus, Dances with the Wolf, The Silence of the Lambs, Platoon and Terminator. In 1985 he was involved as a producer in Rangoon.

Eric Pleskow was associated with Austria until his death.

From 1998 to the end, Pleskow was a regular guest in Vienna, serving as president of the Viennale Film Festival and as a jury member of the Vienna Film Fund.

In February 2007 he was appointed honorary citizen of the City of Vienna.

In 2009 he received the Grand Decoration of Honour for Services to the Republic of Austria and the Golden City Hall Man (Goldener Rathausmann) in 2019.

As a producer of numerous Hollywood blockbusters, he will be remembered internationally.