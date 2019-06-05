Austrian Top Diplomat Albert Rohan Deceased

In Albert Rohan Austria loses a great diplomat. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Franz Johann Morgenbesser from Vienna, Austria [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]

The Austrian Foreign Ministry is deeply saddened by the death of Albert Rohan.

"With the death of Albert Rohan, Austria loses one of its most distinguished diplomats. My deepest sympathy goes to his wife Monika and his family. For Austrian diplomacy, for the staff of the Foreign Ministry and also for me personally, his death means the loss of a great role model", said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

As a top diplomat, as Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry and in numerous international functions, Albert Rohan played a decisive role in shaping Austria's foreign policy.

In the 1990s he played a significant role in shaping Austria's forward-looking Balkan policy with the aim of pacifying and developing a European perspective for this region, which is so important for Austria.

Albert Rohan was born in 1936 in Melk, Lower Austria. He studied law at the University of Vienna and at the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium. In 1963 he entered the higher foreign service, where he worked at the embassies in Belgrade and London. In 1977 Albert Rohan became Head of the Cabinet of the then UN Secretary General Kurt Waldheim in New York.

This was followed by other top diplomatic positions, including Austrian Ambassador to Buenos Aires and, in 1996, his appointment as Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry.

In 2006, Rohan made a significant contribution to the negotiations on the future status of the Serbian province of Kosovo under UN administration alongside the UN Representative Martti Ahtisaaris.

Ambassador Albert Rohan was President of the Austrian-American Society, Vice-President of the Austrian Society for European Policy and founding member of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

In 2001, he was awarded the Grand Silver Medal with the Star for Services to the Republic of Austria.