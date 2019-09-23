Article Tools

Austria's Oldest Holocaust Survivor Marko Feingold Dies at 106

Published: September 23, 2019; 17:31 · (Vindobona)

The oldest Austrian survivor of the atrocities of National Socialism, Marko Feingold, was a significant contemporary witness to the Holocaust.

Marko Feingold died in Salzburg on 19 September 2019 at the age of 106. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Werner100359 [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

"Feingold was a symbolic figure far beyond the borders of Salzburg and Austria, who never got tired of carrying on his story and experiences and being a warning voice in and for our society. Marko Feingold will always have great relevance in the fight against all forms of anti-Semitism and racism. It is up to us to carry on with life stories like his, so that future generations can…

This article includes a total of 334 words.

