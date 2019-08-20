Austria's Great Labour Unionist Rudolf Hundstorfer Deceased

The former social minister and trade unionist Rudolf Hundstorfer died unexpectedly on 20 August 2019 at the age of 68. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Arne Müseler / www.arne-mueseler.de [CC BY-SA 3.0 de (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)]

The SPÖ mourns the death of Rudolf Hundstorfer

"A great and convinced Social Democrat, tireless fighter for the rights of workers and exceptional politician with a great social heart".

SPÖ Party Chairman Pamela Rendi-Wagner and SPÖ Federal Managing Director Thomas Drozda are deeply concerned about the death of Hundstorfer: "With Rudolf Hundstorfer we are losing a great Social Democrat and true philanthropist who has made an invaluable contribution to improving people's lives. The Social Democratic family loses an important comrade-in-arms and a friend who will be missing very much.

Alexander Van der Bellen

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is deeply shocked by the sudden death of former ÖGB President and Minister of Social Affairs:

"I am deeply shocked by the sudden death of Rudolf Hundstorfer, with whom I greatly appreciated every exchange, even during our joint candidacy for the Presidency. Hundstorfer has always performed public functions with the highest competence and great social responsibility. First as a member of the Viennese municipal council and member of the provincial parliament, as well as chairman of the trade union of municipal employees. Then he was a proven crisis manager as President of the ÖGB and finally a highly respected Minister of Social Affairs. Hundstorfer was a sociable and cheerful person who could talk to everyone, to workers as well as to top politicians. He also always sought dialogue across party lines. With Rudolf Hundstorfer Austria loses a warm-hearted person and an important trade unionist and politician. We will miss him! My sympathy belongs to his family and friends," said Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on the death of Rudolf Hundstorfer.

Wolfgang Sobotka

The President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, reacted with great dismay to the unexpected death of the former Minister of Social Affairs, Rudolf Hundstorfer.

"Rudolf Hundstorfer, in all his political functions, was always a politician with a handshake quality and open to constructive dialogue, even if the approaches were sometimes different," emphasised Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the National Council. "I was able to get to know him as a true employee representative who, in the best sense of the word, was deeply influenced by social partnership. His achievements as President of the ÖGB and as Federal Minister for Labour, Social Affairs and Consumer Protection have played a major role in shaping Austrian policy. I am deeply shocked by his sudden death, which will leave a large gap in Austrian politics. My deepest sympathy goes to his family and his relatives in these difficult times", said Sobotka.

Doris Bures

The Second President of the National Council, Doris Bures, is deeply affected by the sudden death of Rudolf Hundstorfer. "With him, the Republic loses a person whose life was marked by solidarity, justice and reconciliation of interests. The Social Democrats and the trade union movement mourn the loss of a tireless fighter for the concerns of workers. I myself have found a good friend in Rudi over many years," said Doris Bures.

As the child of a housewife and a worker, Hundstorfer grew up in Vienna and completed an apprenticeship as an office clerk. Early on he found his way into social democracy and became involved in the trade union movement. "Rudi was little put into his cradle. But he was a fighter and unswervingly stood up for the well-being of those people who were not on the sunny side of life," said the second president of the National Council, Doris Bures.

As President of the ÖGB and in his seven years as Federal Minister for Labour, Social Affairs and Consumer Protection, nothing was given to him, said Bures: "He took over these offices in difficult times and tried his best to do so.