Wealthiest Austrian Deceased

Ferdinand Piëch (1937 - 2019) was the third child of Vienna lawyer Anton Piëch and his wife Louise, daughter of Ferdinand Porsche. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Stuart Mentiply [GFDL 1.2 (http://www.gnu.org/licenses/old-licenses/fdl-1.2.html)]

The widow of Ferdinand Piëch, Ursula Piëch, confirmed the death of her husband yesterday and announced a burial in the immediate family circle.

Her husband died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 82, according to a press release.

Ursula Piëch wrote in the announcement: "Ferdinand Piëch's life was marked by his passion for the automobile and for his employees."

He had been an enthusiastic engineer and car enthusiast to the end.

The funeral will take place in the immediate family circle.

Piëch was regarded as the patriarch of the Wolfsburg-based global corporation.

The trained mechanical engineer started his career in 1963 at Porsche in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.

The grandson of the Beetle (Käfer) designer Ferdinand Porsche earned his reputation as a design engineer at Audi in Ingolstadt.

In 1988 Piëch became the head of the VW subsidiary, which he made a serious competitor to BMW and Mercedes.

From 1993 to 2002 Piëch was Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen and then headed the Supervisory Board for a long time, as the main protagonist of the Porsche and Piëch families, the major VW shareholders.

His power seemed unlimited at times, and in 2012 he also appointed his wife Ursula to the VW Supervisory Board.

During his time as CEO, Piëch formed VW into a multi-brand group. He was regarded as a powerful stripper and king maker behind the scenes. The car enthusiast, in love with detail, finally steered the ever-growing VW empire with a strict hand, together with the then CEO Martin Winterkorn, before he alienated himself from his life's work.

In spring 2015, in a power struggle at Volkswagen, he declared his resignation as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Shortly before that, he publicly withdrew confidence from Group CEO Martin Winterkorn and declared that he was at a distance from VW's CEO.

In March 2017, he sealed his withdrawal from the Volkswagen empire by selling most of his ordinary shares.

Ferdinand Piëch was the third child of Vienna lawyer Anton Piëch and his wife Louise, daughter of Ferdinand Porsche.

His older brother Ernst Piëch (1929) is the son-in-law of the first VW General Manager Heinrich Nordhoff.

His sister Louise Daxer-Piëch (1932-2006) was a member of the management board of the Austrian VW/Porsche general importer (today: Porsche Holding) in Salzburg.

His younger brother Hans-Michel Piëch (1942) is a lawyer in Vienna.