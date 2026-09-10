Austria Unveils New Cultural Policy for Overseas Engagement 2026–2032

This year's Foreign Ministry Conference on Culture Abroad (AKT) is entirely dedicated to the theme of “The Power of Transformative Relationships.” / Picture: © © BMEIA/Auer-Grumbach

The newly presented strategy paper sets out the framework for Austria’s cultural and scientific diplomacy over the next six years. At its core are established core values such as the freedom of art and science, the strengthening of democratic structures, dialogue on an equal footing, and the building of intellectual resilience in an increasingly polarized world.

“Art must enable us to remain divided without becoming enemies,” emphasized State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn, who is responsible for foreign cultural affairs at the BMEIA. Cultural diplomacy, he said, is far more than mere external representation: “It is not just a showcase that reveals to the world how we want to be seen—it is also the mirror that forces us to see ourselves.”

Culture as a Pioneer of Diplomacy

With a global network of 33 cultural forums and numerous embassies, the Austrian Foreign Cultural Service organizes more than 6,000 events worldwide each year. Its range of activities extends from traditional arts education to academic collaborations.

Schellhorn emphasized that cultural diplomacy often builds bridges where traditional political channels reach their limits: “Cultural diplomacy creates shared spaces before politics has found common answers. This is not foreign policy alongside actual foreign policy. It is foreign policy through cultural means.”

Dialogue on AI, Literature, and the Future of Society

In addition to internal networking meetings, the three-day conference offered a high-caliber supporting program. At the Vienna Künstlerhaus, writers Anna Baar and Valerie Fritsch, among others, discussed the creation of literature in the age of social media and artificial intelligence. At the same time, internet pioneer and AI researcher Jaron Lanier, along with ethicist Sonja Schmer-Galunder, shed light on the profound effects of digitalization on cultural creation.

Under the title “The Art of Connection,” the conference, held in the Expedithalle of Vienna’s Ankerbrotfabrik, was also open to the general public, allowing attendees to experience firsthand the encounters and networking between civil society, academia, and the arts.

Austrian MFA