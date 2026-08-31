18 Years of Fashion History: VIENNA FASHION WEEK.26 Transforms the MuseumsQuartier into the Scene's Hotspot

From 14.09. to 19.09., 2026, Vienna’s MQ will showcase new trends alongside innovative craftsmanship, as highlighted last year by the successful participation of Designer Kassandra Bornhöft, ReFASHION Manager Isabella Boitllehner, and Jana Ragger. / Picture: © ReFASHION / Kerstin Reiger

When international flair, Viennese creativity, and the energy of a new generation of designers come together, late summer in the Austrian capital is all about style. VIENNA FASHION WEEK will celebrate its 18th edition in 2026, impressively underscoring its firm place on the European fashion calendar. For six days, from September 14 to 19, 2026, the MuseumsQuartier Wien will be at the heart of the action, where established couturiers meet promising talents and avant-garde designs blend with wearable elegance.

VIENNA FASHION WEEK.26 has long since evolved beyond being merely a traditional platform for runway shows to become a multifaceted cultural and industry event. Under the organizational leadership of Maria Oberfrank—founder of the PITOUR label and co-initiator of the fashion week—fashion is viewed here as a sensitive barometer of the zeitgeist and an expression of cultural change. The audience can expect a seamless transition between glamorous runway shows, freely accessible shopping areas, innovative pop-up stores, and a newly created Vintage Corner featuring exclusive rarities.

Opening Gala and Nighttime Panoramic View

VIENNA FASHION WEEK.26 kicks off with a festive opening on Monday, September 14, 2026, with the Opening Show hosted by FR!TZ EYEWEAR. The opening night showcases bespoke fashion and innovative eyewear design, setting the confident, international tone for the days to follow. In addition to the visual spectacle on the runway, there will be plenty of room for celebration: On September 16, the fashion scene invites guests to the official after-show party hosted by SO/ at the restaurant Das LOFT, where the fashion world will gather 18 stories above the rooftops of Vienna to enjoy panoramic views and cocktails.

Economy, Identity, and Resistance to Fast Fashion

The groundwork for the event’s themes is laid well in advance of Fashion Week. On September 10, 2026, experts will gather in the main courtyard of the MuseumsQuartier on the MQ Summer Stage for a fashion talk titled “Fashion Business & Forecast.” Moderated by Maria Oberfrank, international industry insiders will discuss the economic significance of fashion as well as creative solutions in the face of volatile markets.

Among the panelists, French communications consultant Julie Delaremanichère will share her perspective on the Parisian fashion ecosystem and the evolution of traditional craftsmanship. Vienna-based stylist and journalist Bogdan Dzhafarov will explore the intersection of fashion, media, and digital culture. Vienna-based designer Paul Schalek embodies a commitment to craftsmanship; with his label PIOTR PAULSON, he creates bespoke, one-of-a-kind pieces with ’80s influences in his own workshop. Artist and fashion designer Francesca Zangrillo (MQ Artist-in-Residence) offers a clear alternative to the breakneck pace of the fast-fashion industry. Her label, DREIZEHN, uses textile upcycling and the symbolism of transformation to create new, narratively charged works of fashion art from discarded fabrics.

Forward-Looking Perspectives: Trend Research and Textile Cycles

During the event, two additional public discussion forums are scheduled in Hall E+G. On September 16, Uschi Pöttler-Fellner will provide insights into the emergence of global trends during the “look! Future Trend Talk” and illustrate how societal lifestyles shape industries ranging from apparel to the automotive sector.

Finally, September 18 will be entirely dedicated to sustainability. Under the motto “Saubermacher goes Fashion – Fashion doesn’t end. It begins anew,” experts from the fields of recycling, design, and production will discuss closed-loop raw material cycles. Moderated by actress Lilian Klebow, Nunu Kaller (THINK kallerful), Andreas Opelt (Saubermacher), Tércio Pinto (Impetus Group), and designer Gabriele Rigby (Fröhlich) will demonstrate how collected used textiles are spun into high-quality new fabrics for the fashion industry.

Vienna on the International Fashion Map

With its successful blend of runway shows, hands-on product experiences, and in-depth discourse, VIENNA FASHION WEEK.26 once again demonstrates how historic architecture and the contemporary avant-garde inspire one another. In this way, Vienna asserts its place on the global fashion map in its own unique way—as a place where fashion is not only consumed but lived as a cultural and sustainable statement.

Vienna Fashion Week

MuseumsQuartier