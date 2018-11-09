Article Tools

Austria Strengthening Venture Capital Structures with Seoul and Shanghai

Published: November 9, 2018; 15:27 · (Vindobona)

Margarete Schramböck, Austrian Federal Minister for Digitisation and Business, visited Seoul, the capital of South Korea and China's greater Shanghai metropolitan area, together with a high-ranking delegation of experts from the fields of digitisation, science and business, with the aim of strengthening Austria as a location for innovation.

Cooperation agreement with D.CAMP, a Korean non-profit foundation, signed. / Picture: © D.CAMP

The primary goal is to make the regions more accessible for Austrian companies.

Austria concludes agreements with target countries Singapore and Hong Kong

This summer, a high-ranking delegation with representatives of the Austrian government, aws and FFG (GIN Austria - Global Incubator Network) already concluded six cooperation agreements with Singapore…

