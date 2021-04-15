Austria Receives Additional 500,000 Covid-19 Vaccines in Q2

After successful negotiations between the European Commission and BionTech, the vaccine producer has agreed to deliver 50 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the second quarter of 2021, instead of in the fourth quarter. This means an additional 1 million doses for Austria which will be administered from April to June.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler are pleased with the recent negotiation result between the European Commission and BionTech/Pfizer. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new agreement with BionTech/Pfizer to further accelerate Covid-19 vaccination in the EU.

50 million doses, originally scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021, will now be delivered to EU countries as early as Q2. …

