Covid-19 in Austria: Vaccine Delivery Will be Tripled in Second Quarter

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: March 29, 2021; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria's Health Minister Rudolf Anschober announces a massive increase of Covid-19 vaccinations for the second quarter. Due to the tripled delivery volume compared to the first quarter and longer intervals between the first and the second vaccination, the number of vaccinated Austrians will increase rapidly in the near future.

Austria has vaccinated over 1.5 million people so far and will speed up the process significantly in the second quarter of 2021. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Arne Müseler (www.arne-mueseler.com) / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)

Austria is improving its vaccination rate and has been among the leading member states in the EU rankings for weeks in terms of current vaccination performance.

Currently, an average of 33,446 vaccinations are performed per day. This brings the total number of vaccinations performed to …

