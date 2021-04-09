Covid-19 in Austria: 2 Million Vaccinations Administered
Austria has administered two million Covid-19 vaccines. After recording the strongest vaccination day since the beginning of the vaccination process, around 1.4 million Austrians have already received their first shot, while 600,000 are fully vaccinated already.
On April 8, the strongest vaccination day since the beginning of the Covid-19 vaccination process in Austria was achieved. Almost 66,000 vaccinations and thus for the first time more than 60,000 people were vaccinated on one day in Austria.
A total of around 2,000,000 vaccinations have already been administered in Austria. On average, one vaccination is currently administered every 2.5 seconds.
Due to larger delivery volumes, vaccination capacities can be increased even more in the coming weeks. In the future, there will be up to 100,000 vaccinations and more in Austria on some days. Currently, the focus in Austria is on 65- to 79-year-olds and high-risk patients.
Despite delivery problems of the AstraZeneca vaccine - this week, not a single vaccine has arrived in Austria from the Swedish-British manufacturer - the vaccination process is speeding up. Only recently, Austria's Chancellor Kurz has confirmed that until mid of July, every Austrian will be able to get the first Covid-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, the eastern region of Austria, which comprises Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland, remain in lockdown until at least April 18. Critical situations in hospitals and especially in intensive care units do not allow for opening steps.